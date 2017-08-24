LETTER: Dog owners can work with us over issues

I know there have been several letters in the Derbyshire Times over the last few weeks about the new dog control measures that Chesterfield Borough Council will introduce from this October when the Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPOs) for dogs come into force.

In the July 27 edition, Pat Goodwin of Inkersall wrote: ‘dogs banned from being walked in certain parks and playing fields’. I am happy to reassure your readers that this is not the case.

Dogs can still be walked and exercised in all our parks and open spaces in Chesterfield but there will be certain restrictions in some areas.

Dogs are excluded from some – but not all – children’s play areas.

In some areas dogs have to be on a lead, for example in cemeteries.

Dogs are not allowed on certain football/cricket pitches during sports season.

A full list of the areas covered by the orders are available on the council website: www.chesterfield.gov.uk/pspo-dogs.

Dog owners will be able to continue exercising their pets but we are asking them to work with us by doing so responsibly and following the rules that will be in place.

Councillor Chris Ludlow

Cabinet member for health and wellbeing,

Chesterfield Borough Council.