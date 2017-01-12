LETTER: Disabled drivers shouldn’t pay for parking

I read in this week’s Derbyshire Times that the Chesterfield Royal Hospital seems to make a fortune out of car parking charges. I was amazed and disappointed on leaving the hospital recently that as a disability ‘blue badge’ holder I now have to pay to park in the disabled parking section.

Surely this is wrong it just shows what, in my view, a money grabbing lot the Royal Hospital trustees are. This will only force more people to park on the roads near to the hospital. Remember blue badge holders can park on double yellow lines where it is convenient and safe to do so.

Roy Hutchings

Wolfe Close, Chesterfield