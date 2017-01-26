LETTER: Council should make dog leads compulsory

Regarding the heartbreaking story of the tiny chihuahua being attacked by a pack of seven dogs at Holmebrook Valley Country Park.

For God’s sake, why can’t the council make it a rule that all dogs must be on leads at all times? That way the dogs are under control of the owners. It sounds like the ‘pack’ owners did nothing to protect this tiny dog apart from shout at them. What good is that? I bet if it had been a child it would be a very different situation, wouldn’t it?

The police say they can’t do much because the chihuahua’s owner wasn’t bitten. What’s that all about? Dogs are people’s family members just as precious and loved as kids. I have dogs and believe that people are responsible for dogs’ behaviour, and instead of blaming the dogs sort the owners out. The pack of dogs were acting as dogs do in a pack.

For the sake of the dogs, get them on leads and protect other dogs from these attacks.

Chesterfield Borough Council, instead of moaning about dog muck, make rules for your parks and get your park rangers enforcing them instead of walking about and doing nothing.

Gloria Kestle

