LETTER: Calow Hospital parking charges are hitting the disabled

I feel I must complain about the unfair parking charges which came into effect on January 3, regarding disabled ‘blue badge’ holders.

I feel that I and my mother are being financially penalised due to our disabilities.

My mother, who is 82, suffers from Crohn’s, COPD, an aortic aneurysm and spondylitis of the spine. I suffer from both osteo and inflammatory arthritis, my condition means I am limited in my mobility and it takes a lot longer to get into/out of the hospital from the car park.

Compared to an able-bodied person I am at least twice if not three times slower as is my mother. The longer it takes us the more we have to pay in parking charges.

I am aware that you can purchase a multi-visit pass for £17.50, but when you are on a limited income as a pensioner or ESA due to ill health it is an expensive way to park. Due to our complicated and long term health conditions we attend the hospital numerous times.

Why are we discriminated against because of our slow mobility?

Gillian Byard & Jean Westall

By email