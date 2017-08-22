LETTER: Building work is taking a long time

May I through your columns express my sympathy and concern to the residents of the Grade-II listed village of New Bolsover.

Although I only live close by I have noticed how slowly the so called refurbishment is taking place. It does not seem to me that anyone in authority from local government is in charge or bothered at the rate of progress. Scaffolding has been in position at some dwellings for almost a year. I believe it is disgraceful that people living in social housing are treated this way, especially in light of the Grenfell Tower disaster in London.

Noel Beresford

Bolsover