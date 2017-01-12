Your help needed to catch wildlife on camera

Cameras are on offer to capture photos of wildlife living on our doorsteps.

Durham Wildlife Trust was awarded funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund for the Mammal Web project and has already assembled more than 100,000 images from its army of enthusiasts.

A roe buck is among the wonderful creatures caught on camera

The remote-capture trail cameras allow the public to upload photos to a web portal set up by Durham University.

Trappers, as they are known, are joined by spotters, who help to identify what those images contain.

The lottery funding has allowed the trust, which includes Rainton Meadows Nature Reserve, near Houghton, among its 35 sites, to purchase the cameras which are now lent to individuals, schools and community groups to allow them to participate.

All you need is a garden or a piece of land that is reasonably secure where you can put a camera out for a period of time.

Vivien Kent, the trust’s mammal web project officer, said: “The project has provided a fascinating insight into the world of wildlife in our area.

“Examples of images have included everything from roe deer, fox, badger, hedgehog and stoat to rabbits and squirrels.”

The images are uploaded to a web portal set up by Durham University to collate and analyse all the data. You can find the website at www.mammalweb.org.

Contact her for further infromation at vkent@durhamwt.co.uk