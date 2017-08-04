Youngsters scoop accolades at Spireites event

The Spireites Community Trust held its annual junior awards recently, with youngsters who take part in all of their activities recognised for their participation, effort, enjoyment and teamwork throughout the year.

There were five nominees in each category, with 12 awards handed out at the event sponsored by iJump Trampoline Park. The SBK Computers Spires Restaurant at the Proact Stadium was packed with youngsters who have engaged so well with trust activities over the past 12 months.

The winners included: Jacob Proffitt, Caitlin Shirley, Tomas Johnson, Finley Wake, Laila Betton, Kate Thompson, Freddie Parkinson, Alex Burton, Freddy Farnsworth, Finley Hallam, Dylan Metcalfe, Oliver Lindie and Joseph Bowmer.

Spireites Soccer Partner of the Year, sponsored by Chesterfield College, was Mary Swanwick Community Primary School.

Mike Noon, the community trust’s operations manager, was delighted with the success of the event. He added: “Congratulations to all of the participants who were nominated, who helped to make it a great year for the trust. We look forward to seeing everyone again at our activities in the next 12 months!”