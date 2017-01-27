Youngsters learn about police and staying safe

Youngsters at a nursery in Barlborough had a special visit from their local PCSO, who spoke to them about staying safe and the work of the police.

PCSO Suzanne Fox of the Barlborough Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team spent time with the pre-school children at Treetops Nursery on Tuesday, January 17.

The youngsters were also given a chance to try on an officer’s protective clothing, hats and uniform. They also got the chance to look around and sit in a police car.

PCSO Fox said: “I spent the morning meeting the children, talking about the work of the police letting them get a first-hand look at our uniform and equipment which we hope will give them confidence in us to help should they ever need it.

“I also spoke to them about how to keep themselves safe, and numbers to call in an emergency. ”

Officers from our local Safer Neighbourhood teams make regular visits to schools to meet with youngsters.

For more information on the Barlborough Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team call 101, visit www.derbyshire.police.uk or follow them on Twitter @ClowneSNT.