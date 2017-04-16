Young man suffers serious head injuries after smash on Derbyshire road

Three people were taken to hospital - one a young man with serious head injuries - after a vehicle ended up on its side on a Derbyshire road.

Emergency services were called to Matlock Road in Brackenfield shortly after 11.55pm on Thursday.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said: "It was a collision involving one vehicle, a silver Ford Focus, on its side.

"Two people were trapped inside the vehicle and released by fire crews.

"A total of three people were taken to hospital by ambulance.

"Firefighters left the scene just before 1.10am.

"Police were also in attendance."

A Derbyshire police spokesman added: "Two people suffered minor injuries and a 21-year-old man was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham with serious head injuries.

"The road was closed while investigations were carried out reopened at 7.30am on Easter Sunday.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact Derbyshire police on 101, quoting incident number 992-150417."