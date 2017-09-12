Young man ‘stabbed six times’ after ‘rave’ in Derbyshire woods

A young man is in hospital after reportedly being stabbed six times following a rave in woods in Eckington at the weekend.

The 21-year-old had drove to Gashouse Lane at about 6.30am on Sunday (September 10) where he was due to collect a relation from a party in a nearby wooded area.

Derbyshire Constabulary said an altercation took place with a youth on arrival and the man received injuries to his back, head and legs. He was taken to Northern General Hospital where he remains.

Reports posted on social media, which have been shared more than 1,000 times, said the man had been ‘stabbed six times’ after a ‘rave’ in woods in Eckington and pictures show the man in hospital with his injuries.

Detective Sergeant Adam Gascoigne, of Derbyshire Constabulary, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area that night that may have any further information.

“I am aware that there has been a lot of information relating to this incident on social media sites. I would ask that rather than posting information on such sites that people forward any information to us, no matter how small or irrelevant it may seem.“

Anyone that was at the party or who might have information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Adam Gascoigne on 101 quoting reference number 17000388434.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the ‘Contact Us’ section of the police website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.