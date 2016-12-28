Young man dies after serious Boxing Day crash

A 20-year-old man has died after a serious crash on Boxing Day night.

At about 10.10pm on Monday, the man was driving a grey Renault Clio along Station Road, Killamarsh, when the car stuck the kerb, causing it to leave the highway and overturn.

The driver was taken to hospital but sadly died as a result of his injuries on Tuesday.

A 17-year-old girl who was a passenger in the car was taken to hospital with minor injuries. She has since been discharged.

Police have not yet formally identified the man who died.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 938 of 26 December 2016.