Young man dies after collision in Derbyshire town last night

A young man has died and another sustained serious injuries after a collision in a Derbyshire town last night.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened on Station Road, near Killamarsh, on Saturday (July 1.)

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “At around 11.40pm, a black Vauxhall Zafira was travelling along Station Road, halfway towards Killamarsh, when it collided with a barrier.

“A 25-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Specialist trained officers are currently providing support to his family.”

A 31-year-old man also sustained serious injuries and currently remains in hospital receiving treatment and a 25-year-old sustained minor injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who may have seen the car travelling in the area prior to the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 1248 of 1 July.