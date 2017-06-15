Young man accused of assaulting Chris Henchliffe is banned from nightspots

A young man accused of assaulting former soldier Chris Henchliffe is to go on trial later this summer.

James Wisternoff, 25, of Church Street North, Old Whittington, appeared before Chesterfield magistrates' court this afternoon.

He denies assaulting Mr Henchliffe by beating him and will stand trial at the court on the morning of August 2.

As part of his bail conditions, Wisternoff must not go into any public houses or licensed clubs.

At the end of May, Benjamin Edwards, 22, of Fieldview Place, Chesterfield, was convicted of the manslaughter of Mr Henchliffe, who died in hospital nine days after an incident outside the Pomegranate Theatre in Corporation Street, Chesterfield, during the early hours of July 3 last year. He was 26.

Three men - Edwards, Wisternoff and a third suspect - were all arrested following the incident.

The third suspect was released without charge, police said.

Dad-of-one Mr Henchliffe, who lived on Maynard Road, Chesterfield, served with the Yorkshire Regiment and completed a tour of Afghanistan.

