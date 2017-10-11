Young Derbyshire man 'probably' had cancer when given inflammation diagnosis, inquest hears

A young man was told he was suffering from an inflammation when he 'probably' had testicular cancer, an inquest heard.

Five years later, Matthew Chambers was diagnosed with the disease and sadly died aged 34 after tumours spread throughout his body.

An inquest into Mr Chambers' death took place at Chesterfield coroners' court today.

In May, 2006, Mr Chambers, of Wenlock Drive, Grassmoor, was referred to consultant urologist Mike James by his GP after suffering from swelling in his right testicle.

Giving evidence at the inquest, Mr James said: "I'm 100 per cent sure Mr Chambers had epididymitis at that stage."

Epididymitis is an inflammation of the coiled tube at the back of the testicle.

Mr James added: "I can't be sure he didn't have testicular cancer at that stage.

"However, the testicle felt normal."

Mr James said Mr Chambers took antibiotics for the epididymitis and 'everything seemed to improve'.

The court heard Mr James did not attend a follow-up appointment with Mr Chambers in September and he could not be contacted.

Professor Gordon Rustin, an expert in the treatment of testicular cancer, told the inquest he 'could not fault Mr James or Mr Chambers' GP for what happened in 2006'.

But he said: "There probably was cancer (in Mr Chambers' testicle) then - but I can't be sure.

"I suspect there was."

From November, 2010, Mr Chambers had a number of appointments with his GP, Dr Khaja Ahmed, in North Wingfield.

During those appointments, Mr Chambers complained about premature ejaculation, bowel problems, back pain and light-headedness, the inquest heard.

However, Dr Ahmed insisted Mr Chambers did not complain about pain or swelling in his testicle.

In August, 2011, Dr Ahmed found Mr Chambers' right testicle to be 'grossly enlarged'.

"I was so shocked by the size of it," Dr Ahmed said.

"I told him it looked like testicular cancer."

Dr Ahmed then referred Mr Chambers to hospital.

Mr Chambers died in Weston Park Hospital in Sheffield on June 14, 2013.

Coroner Peter Nieto will conclude the inquest at a later date.