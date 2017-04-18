Young Bakewell consumers support Fairtrade

Youngsters have been harvesting Fairtrade logos in a big to support farmersworldwide.

Pupils at Bakewell Infants School collected as many Fairtrade logos as possible from their family shopping during Fairtrade Fortnight, in a bid to support the movement, which aims to provide farmers throughout the globe with a decent price for their goods.

The children who collected the most logos were Olivia Travis, Aleisha Watson, Frankie Hawley-Wilson and Bell Green (pictured above with Bakewell Mayor Helen Froggett) and they were presented with gift vouchers to be used in the Cooperative store, which sells many Fairtrade products.