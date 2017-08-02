York House in Chesterfield to close

York House in Chesterfield will soon be no more.

The bar and restaurant is to close after just a year - but a new venue is poised to occupy the prominent building on St Mary's Gate.

The All Saints Tap promises to offer customers an 'unrivalled experience'.

A spokesman for York House and the All Saints Tap said: "This week, we will sadly wave goodbye to York House. Despite our best intentions, it hasn't quite met our high expectations and we feel that the brasserie concept isn't quite what you - the people - need.

"Not one to shirk a challenge, we are aiming to put this right with a new approach that we feel has not been explored to its potential locally.

"Our concept has already proven to be extremely popular in some of most innovative cities across the UK and we're planning to bring it to Chesterfield.

"In a world of pretentious and pricey, we're going back to basics. Enter the All Saints Tap.

"Our vision is simple. We want to create somewhere that has a leading selection of the top craft beers the world has to offer, great food and exceptional service.

"The first of its kind in Chesterfield, we will combine a number of the world's most popular beers and carefully created cocktails with gourmet burgers and pizzas.

"As well as all of this, we want to give you somewhere to watch your favourite live sports events on the big screen in a lively, social and laidback atmosphere.

"Plain and simple, we want to give you and your friends an unrivalled experience that you can shout about. No nonsense, just great food, drink and sport."

As previously reported, the company which used to operate York House was sold to a new business under a controversial insolvency procedure.

York House Ltd collapsed into administration on April 6 and was bought by Bar Blanca Co Ltd, which was set up on March 24, for £30,000 as part of a pre-packaged deal, according to an administrator's report.