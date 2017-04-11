Yobs vandalise two cars in Pinxton

Police are hunting yobs who vandalised two cars parked on a Pinxton Street.

The most recent incident happened on Woodfield Road sometime between Sunday, April 2 and Monday, April 3.

Two rear tyres were damaged to a car which had been parked on a driveway.

The front and back screens of a car, also parked on Woodfield Road, were damaged at around 12.15am on Wednesday, March 29

Anyone with information contact PCSO Meikel Miller on 101, quoting reference 17*139236, or send her a message online through the Contact Us page of the website: www.derbyshire.police.uk.