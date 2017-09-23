Yob attacked steward at Chesterfield match

A man has been banned from football matches for three years after assaulting a steward and running on to the pitch during a game in Chesterfield.

Daniel Fairbrother, 32, of Knowsley Green, Springhead, Oldham, committed the offence during the Chesterfield FC v Oldham Athletic fixture at the Proact Stadium on Saturday, February 4.

Fairbrother appeared at Chesterfield magistrates' court earlier this month.

As well as the banning order, he was given a fine of £498 and ordered to pay £300 costs, £100 compensation to the victim and a £49 surcharge.

After the case, PC Dave Wright, of the Derbyshire Football Unit, said: "There is no place for behaviour like this in football.

"As a consequence, Fairbrother will be stopped from going to any regulated football matches across Europe for the next three years.

"While the vast majority of football fans behave responsibly, there is, unfortunately, a small minority who will cause disorder and disruption.

"It won't be tolerated."