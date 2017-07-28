Yet ANOTHER crash on Chesterfield’s notorious Horns Bridge roundabout

A lorry and van collided at a busy Chesterfield junction just days after a similar incident at the same spot.

The smash happened at the Lordsmill Street (A617) exit of the Horns Bridge roundabout at around 10.25am today (Friday).

No one was injured in the latest incident and the emergency services were not called.

On Monday, an accident between a car and a lorry closed the same exit for some time.

Emergency services attended the scene and the road was closed well into rush hour after the collision which happened at around 4.30pm.

No one was seriously injured in that incident.