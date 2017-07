Police are growing concerned for a woman who has gone missing from Cromford.

Anne-Marie Redfern was last seen at her home address on Hawthorn Drive at 4.30pm on Saturday.

She sometimes goes by the name of Sarah James and has had previous links to North Wales.

She is described as white, 5ft tall with blonde, shoulder length, wavy hair. She was wearing black clothing.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call police on 101, quoting incident number 1068 of July 1.