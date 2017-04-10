Woman seriously injured in Duckmanton car smash

A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after a two car smash at Duckmanton last night (Sunday April 9).

A BMW and a Mini both left the road after the crash on Chesterfield Road near the Arkwright Arms at 10.20pm.

The woman driver of the mini aged in her 50s was taken to Queens Medical Centre Nottingham with what police describe as serious injuries.

The male driver of the BMW was taken to Chesterfield Royal Hospital with what were described as broken bones.

Derbyshire Police are appealing for any witnesses to the crash, incident number 1700149145.