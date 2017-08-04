Woman’s body found on A38

Police have confirmed that a woman’s body was found on the A38 last night.
The road was closed for several hours overnight southbound between Ripley and Coxbench, following a serious incident.
Officers arriving at the scene at 11pm sadly found the body of a woman after what they believed to be a fatal road collision.
An investigation is continuing and anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 17000332188.
Almost Done!
Registering with Derbyshire Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.