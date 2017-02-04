Woman kicked and punched by men outside Bolsover pub

Police are investigating after a woman was attacked outside a Bolsover pub.

Officers from Derbyshire police said the incident happened outside the Anchor pub, in Castle Street, in the early hours of Saturday, January 28.

A spokesman for the force said: “We’re asking for people to come forward after a woman who had been outside the pub was assaulted.

“The 34-year-old victim fell to the floor and was then further kicked and punched by two men while she was on the ground. If you saw any part of the assault, or know who is responsible, please call PC Carl Newton on 101, quoting reference 17000040763.

“Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the police website: www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us. You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”