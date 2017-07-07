Woman fined after four barking dogs cause misery for neighbours

Four noisy dogs have cost their Dronfield owner more than £584 in court fees after they caused a neighbourhood nuisance by continually barking.

North East Derbyshire District Council had received complaints about dogs barking at the home of Brenda Green, 52, of Thirlmere Drive.

They served her with an abatement notice requesting that the noise stop, but Green failed to act on this.

Further investigations found that Green’s four dogs – a Staffordshire cross collie, a Jack Russell, a Staffordshire cross Alsation and an American bulldog – were still continually barking, sometimes for up to four hours at all times of the day and night.

Green, who failed to appear at Chesterfield magsitrates’ court, was found guilty uand was handed a fine of £440 plus £100 costs and £44 victim surcharge.