Woman denies murdering Leon Pirdue

A woman has today appeared at court charged with murder after the death of a man in Chesterfield.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard that Jade Grant, 25, of Chiltern Close, Chesterfield, has been accused of murdering Leon Pirdue, 32, of Newbold, Chesterfield, on Sunday, September 17.

Police had been called to Ms Grant’s address after a call from paramedics had said that a body of a man had been found.

Mr Pirdue was pronounced dead at the property, according to police.

Defence solicitor Ben Strelley indicated a not guilty plea on behalf of Ms Grant.

Magistrates committed the case to Derby Crown Court for a further hearing on Friday, September 22.

Grant was remanded in custody until the hearing.

A 32-year-old man has also been arrested under suspicion of murder in relation to the case, according to police, and he has been released pending further investigations.