Witness appeal after early morning attempted armed robbery in Matlock

Have your say

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after an attempted armed robbery at a newsagent in Matlock.

Between 7.30am and 7.45am this morning, a man walked into a shop in Smedley Street East and demanded money from the till.

He was holding what appeared to be a firearm, potentially an imitation handgun, and threatened staff but left a short time later empty-handed.

The offender ran off along Smedley Street East, in the direction of Henry Avenue or the park at that junction.

Officers are trying to identify the offender, who was wearing a black tracksuit, a hooded jacket and whose face was partially concealed.

This person was also seen to be loitering around the vicinity of the store just prior to the incident occurring.

We would like to speak to any witnesses who may have seen this person either before or after the offence or to anyone who can offer information about this person’s identity.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call DC Carl Buckley on 101, quoting reference 17000337881.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of our website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.