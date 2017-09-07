Wirksworth choir aids worthy causes

Peak District choir Raise Your Voices have helped to boost the funds of Aquabox and Wirksworth Swimming Pool.

Concerts and subscriptions have resulted in more than £400 being handed over to the worthy causes.

Lester Simpson, leader of the Wirksworth choir, is pictured handing over cheques to Roger Cassidy who accepted on behalf of Aquabox, and Fleur Fern, manager of the Wirksworth pool, and two of her colleagues.

Both Roger and Fleur expressed their gratitude and described the vital work carried out by their respective organisations, which rely on such support.

The choir, which featured in the BAFTA-winning TV drama Marvellous in 2014, took part in a concert on Saturday at St Mary’s Church, Wirksworth. The concert, which included the City of Derby Girls’ Choir, was entitled Vox Humanus and was a celebration of unaccompanied voices.