Winning band hits all the right notes at contest

Shirland Welfare Training Band members have been celebrating after a well-deserved win at a recent music contest.

Around 22 brass players, aged from seven to 60, competed in the Brass Band Association’s junior and senior solo, duet and quartet contest at Loughborough Music School in Leicestershire.

The talented team won 11 of the 13 sections entered, and came second in the other two.

Also, talented tenor horn player, Luke Newborough, 14, was awarded overall ‘junior champion’ for winning his solo, air varie and sight reading sections. Together with his tuba playing brother Jack, 17, Luke also won the junior duets section and Jack won his solo and air varie sections.

Euphonium player Charlotte Burton, 18, won the sight reading section, and cornet player Fleur Moakes, ten, and trombonist Daniel Garland, 12, won their respective solo sections.

The band also won the junior quartet section, and senior Shirland players won the open quartet section.

Shirland’s youngest player at the contest was seven-year-old baritone player Robbie Davenport, and the eldest player was trombonist Ian Beckett, who has been playing for Shirland Welfare Band for 50 years.

For more visit shirland-welfare-band.co.uk.