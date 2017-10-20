WIN: Your Christmas Carol inspired story turned into an illustrated children's book by Amazon

Inspired by A Christmas Carol to write a new children's story?

Then tell us - Amazon will publish the best as an illustrated children's book and in time for this Christmas.

Chance to have your 1,000 word Christmas Carol inspired story turned into an illustrated children's book by Amazon

The amazing prize, which will se the winner's story professionally illustrated by award-winning Ian Beck, is open to new and established UK writers and also includes a £2,000 Amazon Gift Card and a top-of-the-range Fire tablet.

HOW TO ENTER: Authors should email their entry, plus full contact details, to christmasonkindle@amazon.co.uk .

The competition is open to eligible UK residents only and the story, which must be no longer than 1,000 words, in English, must not have been previously published. Full details, terms and conditions at www.amazon.co.uk/christmasonkindle.

Amazon say it should be written especially for young children, as a modern interpretation of Charles Dickens' festive classic.

Ian Beck. Photo: Graham Miller

It follows the success of 2016’s search for a new Christmas bedtime story.

Published through Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP), the winning story will be available in both print and digital formats in the run up to the festive season and made available to an audience of millions of readers around the world with the Kindle app, for iOS and Android, or using any Kindle or Fire tablet.

A perennial favourite, Dickens’ A Christmas Carol is a 29,000 word novella and it has remained close to the hearts of readers since its first publication in 1843, when it sold out in just five days, in time for Christmas Eve.

By the close of the following year, several editions had been released. In similar fashion, Amazon hopes to help further the career of a new storyteller.

Entries will be judged by a team of Amazon books editors, the illustrator Ian Beck and last year’s competition winner, Lucy Banks.

“We are excited to see what brilliant writers across Britain come up with this year,” said Alessio Santarelli, Director of Kindle Content EU, Amazon.

“A Christmas Carol embodies the spirit of Christmas, and in seeking out a modern-day interpretation, we hope to spread these positive messages while helping to elevate the career of a talented author.”

Celebrated illustrator Ian Beck said: “I look forward to bringing the winning story to life through my illustrations.

"A Christmas Carol’s simple message of Christmas generosity has been such an inspiration in many forms for generations and it will surely continue to inspire through this competition.

"My family and I have always loved reading together, a special ritual at Christmas time along with the carols from King's College chapel and dressing the tree. Illustrating this new tale for families to read together this coming festive season will be a pleasure.”

To be in with the chance of winning, UK-based authors should submit up to a 1,000 word Christmas Eve story in English before November 5.

The winning story will be made available on the Kindle store around the world in the run up to Christmas.

It will be published through Kindle Direct Publishing, Amazon’s independent publishing programme, which enables authors to retain their copyrights, keep control, distribute globally, and earn royalties of up to 70%.

The author will be enrolled into KDP Select and, as a result, the book will be available through Kindle Unlimited.

The competition is now open for entries. For more information, writers can visit www.amazon.co.uk/christmasonkindle. Full terms and conditions - CLICK HERE.

Best known for his beautifully illustrated picture books, Ian Beck has illustrated classic fairy tales and nursery stories and his own picture book titles for 35 years.

He notably also illustrated Elton John’s Goodbye Yellow Brick Road album. Most recently, he has illustrated The Jungle Books and Just So Stories (Alma Books) which were published in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

