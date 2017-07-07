WIN tickets to An evening with Stephen Booth at Chesterfield Library

The Derbyshire Times has teamed up with Waterstones in Chesterfield to offer one lucky reader two free tickets to An evening with Stephen Booth and a copy of the crime writer’s latest book.

Award-winning author Stephen will be making an appearance at Chesterfield Library on Thursday, July 13 at 7pm to talk about his popular Peak District thrillers.

He will also be signing copies of his brand new book, Dead in the Dark - which is released on the day and is priced at £18.99.

Stephen is a former deputy editor of the Worksop Guardian, where he worked for 15 years, but has been writing crime fiction full-time for the last 16 years.

His Cooper and Fry novels have won awards on both sides of the Atlantic, including the Crime Writers’ Association’s Dagger in the Library Award in the UK, and two Barry Awards for Best British Crime Novel in the USA.

The books now sell all over the world and have been translated into 16 languages, including Russian and Japanese.

He has been described by The Guardian as ‘A modern master’ and by The Sunday Telegraph as ‘One of our best story tellers.’

To enter the competition, simply answer the following question:

What is the name of Stephen’s new book?

Email the answer marking Stephen Booth in the subject bar together with your name, address and daytime telephone number to ashley.booker@jpress.co.uk.

The closing date is noon on Wednesday, July 12.

- Tickets for the event are available for £3 from Chesterfield Library. Anyone who buys Stephen’s new novel on the evening, will have £3 deducted from the price.