Why Nottinghamshire motorists face journeys taking up to three times longer next week

The summer holidays are finally coming to an end but it’s not just sad news for schoolkids, as the return of the school run means a return to rush-hour traffic jams.

Children will start returning to school from this Monday, September 4, meaning the return of the dreaded school run for parents and motorists alike.

New figures have shown that journeys on the UK’s most popular roads could take more than three times longer than usual as the summer holidays end.

Traffic information supplier Inrix warned that roads will generally be busiest on Monday as holidaymakers capitalise on the last few days of the break while other people resume their commutes.

Inrix chief economist Dr Graham Cookson said: “All good things must come to an end. Sadly for most, the end of the summer holidays heralds a return to work, school and traffic.

“Holidaymakers hoping to make the most of the remaining few days should be aware that traffic will be worst on Monday afternoon and evening.”

He added that the fastest way home may not be the shortest distance, and urged drivers to consider alternative routes. The most significant delays as a proportion of traffic-free conditions are expected on the M25 clockwise from London Heathrow to Potters Bar, Hertfordshire.

Motorists travelling on the M1 have been warned to expect heavier traffic on their journey but local roads are also expected to be busier.