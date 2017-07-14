What were the mystery bangs heard in Chesterfield yesterday?

A series of loud bangs were heard reverberating over Chesterfield yesterday (Thursday July 13)

Residents were disturbed by at least ten bangs from mid afternoon which repeated into the late evening.

Many people took to social media to find out what they were and police dispatched a safer neighbourhood team patrol to investigate.

One resident wrote: “Does Derbyshire times know anything about those 4 massive bangs like gun shot sound from near cinema ? Could be heard in birdholme ?”

Another said: “Hi do you have any information on what the explosion noises were on 13/7/17 that could be heard in the Hasland area.”

A resident of Archdale Close said he heard around 10 booming noises which he described as ‘realy loud’.

H e said they were coming fromthe area around Cineworld.

A spokesman for Derbyshire police said:”We had a series of booming noises reported and we think it was probably kids setting off fireworks.

“There were a number of reports of really loud bangs and our safer neighbourhood team carried out local patrols.”