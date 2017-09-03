What incidents have Derbyshire firefighters attended this weekend?

Derbyshire firefighters have been attending a number of incidents over the weekend,

Here is a breakdown of some of the calls-out the service has attended so far:

Sunday

- 08.33am. Road traffic collision on the A50 eastbound between J4-J3. car into central reservation, no persons trapped inside. Crews closed the carriageway and made the scene safe. One casualty treated by East Midlands Ambulance Service. Incident handed over to Derbyshire police.

- 07.09am. Unattended camp fire on Snake Road, Bamford. Crews used buckets of water to extinguish the fire.

- 03.44am. Refuse bin fire on Field Lane, Belper. Crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

Saturday

- 11.14pm. Bin fire on Spring Gardens, Buxton. Crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

- 9.46pm. Fire in the open on Argicultural Way, Bakewell. Crews used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

- 5.33pm. A52 westbound carriageway in Ockbrook, grass embankment fire. Used hose reel to extinguish.

- 4:40pm. Grass stubble and baled hay fire at Mill Lane, Heath.

- 2:52pm. Chimney fire on The Crescent, Bradwell. Fire was extingushed by crews using special chimney gear.