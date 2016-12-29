WEATHER WARNING: Met Office issues latest alert for region

Motorists are being warned about difficult driving conditons due to freezing temperatures throughout Thursday.

A warning has been issued by the Met Office which says that drivere should allow extra time for their journeys.

A chief forecaster for the Met Office said: “A few patches of fog will persist during Wednesday afternoon across East Wales, the Midlands and eastern England, then reforming or thickening up over these areas quickly during the evening and more widely across the rest of the warning area overnight and into Thursday morning.

“Whilst not all areas will have fog, where it does form the visibility could be less than 100 metres. Combined with temperatures below freezing, there is also the risk of ice forming on some untreated surfaces particularly later in the night and early on Thursday morning.

“The fog patches are expected to slowly thin during Thursday, although some patches may persist throughout the day - most likely in a zone from the West Country to Eastern England.”