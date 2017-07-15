WEATHER WARNING: Chesterfield set for rising temperatures...followed by thundery showers

Chesterfield is set for rising temperatures this week...followed by thundery showers.

According to the Met Office, the town will bask in temperatures of 23°C on Monday and Tuesday and 24°C on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a warm morning is expected with temperatures of 19°C by 10am before hitting 23°C at about 4pm.

There will also be a warm start to Wednesday, with temperatures again of 19°C before 10am.

But later on Wednesday, there could be thundery showers and rain in the evening.

Temperatures will then dip to 19°C on Thursday and 18°C on Friday.