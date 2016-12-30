WEATHER: Regional forecast for the East Midlands

The Met Office forecast for the East Midlands for today Friday, December 30 is for a foggy start, followed by a cloudy day.

It will be a cold start to the day, with early fog patches slow to clear, persisting into the afternoon in some places.

Elsewhere, rather cloudy, but a few brighter spells are likely to develop.

Maximum Temperature 8 °C.

Tonight it will remain mostly cloudy overnight, with light winds, and milder than previous nights.

A few fog patches may form should the cloud break.

Minimum Temperature 5 °C.