WEATHER: Heatwave on the way for Derbyshire

After a couple of days of very unsettled weather something a lot more summery is on the horizon for Derbyshire.

Following yesterday's heavy rain things will start to settle down in the coming days.

For the rest of the week and into the weekend temperatures will be around the average for the time of year with some sunny spells and a small risk of some showers.

Early next week summer will return in earnest as a large area of high pressure builds over the UK.

As the week goes on heat and humidity will increase over much of the country with daytime temperatures being very warm or even hot.