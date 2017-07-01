WEATHER: Cloudy start to the day with sunshine to come

The Met Office has forecast a cloudy start to today, Saturday, July 1, across Derbyshire with the prospect of warm weather and sunshine to come.

Some cloud may increase from the north later in the afternoon, according to the Met office, but it is expected to stay warm with gentle winds.

By tonight, some sunshine is expected during the evening with some spells of heavy rain but this is likely to clear in northern areas by dawn.

The Met Office has predicted temperature highs of 19 degrees centigrade and lows of 12 degrees centigrade.