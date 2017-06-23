Wear your bandanas with pride

Whether you have it on your head, around your neck or wear it as a hair accessory, get ready to put on the bandana style next month.

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice is set to make the printed handkerchief a must-have-fashion item in the first week of July, when schools, workplaces and community groups across the region can celebrate Bandana Day any day that week to raise money for the children’s hospice.

Whatever wacky or wonderful idea you might have for sporting a bandana, this is your chance. Everyone who bedecks themselves for one day between July 1 and 7, and donates a pound to Bluebell Wood will be helping to raise much needed funds for the charity that cares for 250 children and young adults with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions each year.

Bluebell Wood has been inspired to launch Bandana Day by bandana wearer Harry Finlayson, dad of Georgia who sadly passed away when she was 13. Georgia stayed at Bluebell Wood with her family and Harry has raised thousands of pounds for Bluebell Wood in her memory since then.

Georgia had been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour and as her illness progressed, she went to Bluebell Wood.

Harry said: “After our first visit, we knew this was a place that we would much rather be than a hospital. To us and our family and friends it was a place that we could relax, have fun and live as you would at home.”

Bluebell Wood community fundraising manager Sally Baker, said: “Whether it’s the vibrant, arty or trendy look, we’re looking forward to seeing a lot of bandana fashion in July. The money raised will be put to great use supporting families facing the toughest of times.”

It costs more than £4 million to run Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, providing support both at the hospice and in the community. To make a donation or find ideas for helping Bluebell Wood make more memories for the 250 children it cares for visit www.bluebellwood.org.

To get involved with Bluebell Wood’s Bandana Day email Sally Baker on sally.baker@bluebellwood.org.