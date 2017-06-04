Water problems tonight affect Chesterfield

A burst water pipe is tonight causing problems in Chesterfield.

A Severn Trent spokesman said: "This afternoon we’ve discovered a burst water pipe at Boythorpe Avenue which may be causing water supplies to be off or at low pressure for some of our customers.

"Our teams are en-route to the site now and will work tirelessley to get this pipe fixed and everything back to normal as quickly as possible.

"We know how difficult it is to have no water, especially at this time of day when you’re trying to get dinner ready, and we're sorry for the inconvenience this may be causing.

"We'd like to reassure our customers that we're doing everything we can to get the water supplies back on as soon as we can.

"As the burst pipe is in the middle of the road, unfortunately we do need four-way traffic lights to allow our teams to work safely and to keep road users safely away from the work area.

"We aim to have the pipe fixed and the road back to normal by later tonight.

"Again we'd like to apologise for any disruption this may cause