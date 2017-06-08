WATCH: Shocking dangerous near miss on Woodhead Pass caught on camera: WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE

This is the shocking moment a dangerous near miss was captured on the Woodhead Pass.

The heart-stopping clip shows a light blue saloon car overtaking a white articulated truck and narrowly squeezing between a van and car coming in the opposite direction as screams and car horns can be heard.

As the car whizzes by and the silver grey van in front is forced to brake, a male voice can be heard yelling: ""F****** hell, I'm reporting that to the f****** police. I couldn't give a f***."

A girl's voice can be heard off camera saying: "I thought my life was over then. I thought my life was over then, I swear."

The 39 second clip, which has been uploaded to YouTube with the title "Woodhead Pass dangerous overtake" has already been viewed more than 4,800 times.

A date stamp on the clip suggests the footage was filmed on May 27 at around 12.40pm.

The A628 road, which is often closed in winter due to bad weather, connects Sheffield and Manchester and has regularly been named as among Britain's most dangerous roads.