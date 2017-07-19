WATCH: Drug dealing crackdown sees 13 warrants executed in Derbyshire

Police executed 13 warrants during a crackdown on suspected drug dealing in Derbyshire last week, with large quantities of illegal substances being seized and six people arrested.

Operation Almirante was a co-ordinated week of action aimed at disrupting the supply of illegal substances.

The campaign, which ran from Monday, July 10 to Friday, July 14, also focused on criminal activity surrounding drug dealing.

Five men, aged between 37 and 50, were arrested, as was a 28-year-old woman. They have all been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

Roadside checks were carried out as part of the operation, with more than 100 vehicles being stopped and five people arrested.

Two of the warrants took place in Ilkeston, another three in Newhall, and one apiece in Long Eaton, Chellaston and Alvaston. The remaining five took place in and around Derby.

Inspector Greg Hunt, who leads policing in Derby East, said: “These warrants are part of our ongoing efforts to crack down on drug dealing and associated crime on our streets.

“We know that people are concerned that this sort of crime might be happening in their neighbourhoods and I hope this reassures people that we do take action.

“I also want this to send a message to anyone who is involved in drug supply.

“We will not tolerate it, and our crackdown didn’t end on July 14th – we will continue to focus on it and protect our communities from the harm it brings.”

In total, about £5,000 in cash was seized, along with large quantities of suspected class A, B and C drugs.

Officers also discovered and dismantled a suspected commercial-size cannabis grow in one of the addresses.

The roadside checks, led by the Roads Policing Unit, saw two people arrested for burglary, one for recall to prison, one for driving under the influence of alcohol, and one for shoplifting.

Ten people were found to be using their phones at the wheel and 63 weren’t wearing seatbelts.

If you want to speak to an officer about suspected drug dealing or related activity in your area, you can call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.