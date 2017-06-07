WATCH: Dramatic moment armed police swoop on taxi near Meadowhall

This is the dramatic moment armed guards swooped on a taxi at Meadowhall yesterday afternoon before arresting a man.

A number of police cars were seen approaching Meadowhall Road yesterday at around 4pm in a huge operation.

Police cars at Meadowhall - image from James Marshall (s)

Police cornered the black taxi before a number of armed officers emerged and ordered a man out of the car.

The video shows the man being escorted into one of the unmarked police cars as police begin an investigation of the taxi.

Police dogs are then led back to the squad cars as officers continue to stand guard.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that the incident was not related to any counter-terrorism operation being carried out by the force.

The man was arrested in relation to suspected firearms offences.

Superintendent Simon Verrall said: “I want to offer my reassurance to the public, as I understand those in the vicinity at the time may have been alarmed by the increased police presence and activity in the area.

"However this is the standard protocol and response for an arrest of this suspected nature, and I want to offer my assurance there is no cause for concern and to confirm the arrest has no connection to any counter terrorism operations or offences.”