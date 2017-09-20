Warning after doorstep fish seller targets elderly and vulnerable in Derbyshire Dales

Police are warning residents about unexpected doorstep callers following two fish seller incidents in the Derbyshire Dales.

The alert comes after an elderly man in Bradwell, and an elderly man in Stoney Middleton, bought fish from a doorstep seller on Friday, September 8.

In one of the incidents it is believed the man spent a large amount of cash for a small amount of fish.

Officers are making enquiries and have alerted Derbyshire Trading Standards to the concerns.

Police Constable Linda Hancock, of the Hathersage Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “The incidents serve as a reminder to residents across our area of the risks of buying items from people you don’t know, who turn up unannounced. In both these incidents, the householders have also been elderly and vulnerable members of the community.

“We would always urge people not to buy at the door in this manner, as even if it might seem like a bargain, if it sounds too good to be true then it probably is. You can’t be sure the items will be of good quality, safe or exactly as described.”

PC Hancock added: “I’d urge people to be vigilant and report any callers that seem to be suspicious, and the details of any vans or vehicles they may be using. We’d also ask people to look out for their relatives, friends and neighbours if they’ve had a caller that’s unexpected and may move be calling on others in the area.”

Anyone with information about this incident, or to report suspicious activity, should contact Derbyshire police on 101.

Residents can also contact you can call Citizen’s Advice Consumer Advice Service on 03454 04 05 06 for any issues relating to buying goods and your rights as a consumer.