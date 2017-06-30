VIDEO: Thrills and spills at Scarcliffe soapbox derby

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Scarcliffe to watch the third soapbox derby take place in the village on Saturday.

Thirty-five teams - including six juniors - took part in the charity event, racing in a variety of homemade contraptions as they crashed and collided to the finishing line.

The soapbox racing at Scarcliffe. Photo by Glenn Ashley.

The event raises money for Ashgate Hospice in Chesterfield and CLIC Sargent, which helps children with cancer.

Last year’s derby raised more than £16,500 for the charities - and although organisers are still totting up the weekend’s total, more than £5,500 was raised from the raffle and tombola and £1,000-plus from cake sales.

The winning adult team was the Scarcliffe Outlaws, while the junior race was won by Chuck E Cheese.

Jason Dickinson, of the Dub and Dubba team which came home fourth, said: “The whole day was fantastic, I’d had friends visit from London and loved the whole carnival atmosphere.”

Bolsover MP Dennis Skinner officially launched the race.

Event sponsors were MKM Building Supplies, Nightingale Engineering, PFi Karting, COOLSPIRiT, Moran Electrical, RP Fencing, M. Hobson and Sons Haulage Services and Bolsover Rotary Club.