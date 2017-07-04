VIDEO: Thousands of walkers raise more than £200,000 for Ashgate Hospicecare

Thousands of walkers sparkled on Saturday evening as they helped to raise an ‘absolutely amazing’ £202,500 for Ashgate Hospicecare.

They put their best feet forward by taking part in the Markovitz Showroom Sparkle Night Walk, Chesterfield’s largest fundraising event.

In total, 2,563 fundraisers walked 10km around Chesterfield from the Proact Stadium during the event - which is now one of the main highlights on the town’s calendar.

Ashgate’s events fundraiser Charlotte Gratton hailed the event as a huge success.

She said: “The event was absolutely amazing. To see everyone so excited and having such a great time whilst raising £202,500 for patients and their families in north Derbyshire made everything worthwhile.”

Emotional walkers who took part in the Sparkle Night Walk said it was an experience they would remember forever.

The Barlborough NHS Treatment Centre take part in the Sparkle Night Walk. L-R Katy Woodcock, Katie Webb, Helen Cannon, Beverley Daniels, Jessica Baller, Nichola Heathcote, Beverley Thompson

Maggie Harrison, of Alfreton, said, “I have never done the night walk before but I will now make it an annual event. It was a very moving experience. Beautiful”

Eileen Lowe, from Matlock, described it as an amazing night.

“Walking down the bypass was surreal, the atmosphere was electric,” she said. “Thanks to all the volunteers and public who cheered us on. It’s such a worthwhile cause.”

Ruby Pearce, who reached the semi-final of Britain’s Got Talent with Great Longstone choir Perfect Pitch, revealed how Ashgate had cared for her auntie, Julie Cotton.

Walkers who took part in the Sparkle Night Walk

She said: “Thank you so much for caring for my auntie. I am really proud of absolutely everybody out there. Thank you and good luck.”

Meanwhile, the team at Barlborough NHS Treatment Centre was out in force to support the walk.

Seven members of the team took part - helping to raise more than £1,000.

Hospital director Steve Booker said: “I could not be prouder of the team who work so hard during the day to support our patients but still find time to support valuable local charities that support our community.”

The money raised from the Sparkle Night Walk will go towards providing vital care across north Derbyshire, the High Peak and Dales.

Ashgate Hospicecare provides its services for free to patients with any life limiting illness, and extended support to patients’ families.