VIDEO: 'Thousands' of flies infest Chesterfield family home

A Chesterfield mum fears her family may be driven out of their home because of a huge infestation of flies.

Kelly Kushner, 42, claims there can be between 2,000 and 3,000 flies in her council-owned property on Smith Crescent, Spital, and it is causing upset for her nine-year-old daughter, Lexee.

Kelly Kushner and her young daughter Lexee at their home in Chesterfield.

She told the Derbyshire Times they have had the problem for the last nine years between April and October when the weather is warm but this year it has been particularly bad.

“I have a very clean house and when I think about all the germs it makes me feel sick,” Kelly said.

“I would guess there are between 2,000 and 3,000 flies in my house every day.

“It physically makes me cry. I just can’t take it anymore.

The mess left behind by flies in Kelly's home.

“I don’t want to move from here because I love it apart from the flies but it is making me feel like I want to move.”

Kelly said she first moved into the property nine years ago and has spent a lot of money making it homely for her family.

She lives in the home with her husband Dave, 42, her young daughter Lexee and their two dogs - five-year-old husky Mayzee and Siberian husky Zouko, aged six.

Kelly said that the hallway, kitchen and living room are all covered in flies.

Kelly says her hallway and kitchen are covered in flies.

She claimed to have contacted Chesterfield Borough Council a number of times about the issue - which the council confirmed - but the authority said that its pest control department had only been notified this week and it is now dealing with it.

Kelly had previously sought the advice of a private firm but it quoted her £500 and could not guarantee the flies would not return.

“My home is absolutely covered - the living room must have over 1,000 flies,” Kelly said.

“This morning Lexee came to me and said ‘mummy the flies are on my breakfast again’.

“I can bleach the kitchen out and then when I go to cook they are back again.”

She added: “Sometimes we leave the house and go and sleep in the caravan we have at the bottom of our garden.”

A Chesterfield Borough Council spokesman said: “This problem with flies was reported to us on Monday afternoon and our pest control officers are currently following this up.

“When anyone comes to us with a pest problem, we will give advice for free over the phone and arrange an appointment within 48 hours.”