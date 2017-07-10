Search

VIDEO: Thousands flock to Staveley Armed Forces Day

Stuart Martin with a Meteor Merlin engine from a Centurian tank at the Staveley Armed Forces Day

A record-breaking 12,000 people flocked to the seventh annual Staveley Armed Forces Day at the weekend.

Held at Poolsbrook Country Park, the two-day celebration featured a host of attractions and activities under warm, blue skies.