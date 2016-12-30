VIDEO SLIDESHOW: Thousands turn out for annual raft race fun

Thousands of people turned out for the 54th annual Boxing Day raft race in Matlock.

As many as 6,000 spectators attended the traditional event as about 400 people on 43 rafts raced across the three-and-a-half mile course on the River Derwent from Matlock to Cromford Meadows on Monday.

Matlock raft race 2016

In total, £1,910 was raised for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

Stephen Eyre, treasurer at Derbyshire Association of Sub Aqua Clubs, which organises the event, said: “It was a really good event and people seemed to enjoy it.

“I have had lots of messages of congratulations from people who said that they had a great time.”

The only downside on the day was the repeat occurrence of people throwing eggs at the rafts which has become a well-known problem.

A 12-year-old girl also managed to sneak onto a raft. Participants must be aged 16 or over to take part.

“The egg throwing was not a major problem but I would urge people not to do it next year,” Mr Eyre added.“It could cause the event to get shut down.”

The winning teams were: 1. Las Vegas 2. Black Swan. 3. Oktoberfest.

Pictures by Barry Whitehead and Tim Stanger