VIDEO: Scene where Leon Pirdue was allegedly murdered in Chesterfield

Detectives have been granted more time to question two people arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police were called to a house on Chiltern Close, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield, at 7.15am on Sunday after the body of Leon Pirdue, 32, of Newbold, was found by paramedics.

A 25-year-old woman and 32-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They remain in custody and are being questioned.

The family of Mr Pirdue released a picture of him to the media this morning.

Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious at the house that morning can call police on 101 quoting incident 264 of September 17.